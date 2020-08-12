Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Shares in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,466,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 1,100.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDOW stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18.

