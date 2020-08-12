Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 17,751 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,202,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after buying an additional 1,076,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Unum Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 354,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 71,105 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 153,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 208.1% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 522,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 352,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNM opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNM. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

