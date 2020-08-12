Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 2,188 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 143,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after buying an additional 124,843 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $145.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $154.48. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.31.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

