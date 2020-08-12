Sigma Planning Corp Sells 120 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 77.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICF opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.72.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

