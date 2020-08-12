Sigma Planning Corp Sells 12,661 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,661 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in B&G Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in B&G Foods by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $512.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

