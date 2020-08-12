Sigma Planning Corp Sells 670 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NYSE:WY opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.95.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.