Sigma Planning Corp Sells 693 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

ZS opened at $117.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.65 and a beta of 0.77. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $310,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,772 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,247,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,445,775.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,088 shares of company stock worth $33,509,770. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

