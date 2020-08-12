Sigma Planning Corp Sells 755 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.12% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,133,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 100,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FVC opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $29.87.

