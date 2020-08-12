Sigma Planning Corp Takes $262,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 42.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 205.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 132.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total value of $2,105,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares in the company, valued at $65,867,478.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,927 shares of company stock worth $17,094,163. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.75.

NYSE:MCO opened at $274.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.13 and its 200-day moving average is $256.33. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.