Sigma Planning Corp Takes $264,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,763,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 66.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 169,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 67,591 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 148.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 83,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 14.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

