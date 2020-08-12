Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,081 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,939,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BOX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 898.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

BOX opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. Box Inc has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 16,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $330,010.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,354.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $871,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,238,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,970,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,131 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

