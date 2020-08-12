Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 3.3% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,286,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,227,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,929,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 355,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after purchasing an additional 318,109 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $2,072,190.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 741,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,559,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WYND opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.31 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

