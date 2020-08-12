Signaturefd LLC Acquires 604 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 104.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,050,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,893 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 354.3% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,006,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,870 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 115.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,012,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,842,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,932 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,485,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,933,000 after acquiring an additional 909,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $411,199.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

