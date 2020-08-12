Signaturefd LLC Has $27,000 Position in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,922,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 257,883 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 9.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,421,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 56,991 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 47.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 854,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 274,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 14.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 751,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 96,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. lifted their price target on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.37.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. Calix Inc has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 524.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $119.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $37,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

