Signaturefd LLC Has $27,000 Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,746,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth $15,791,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 1,644.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,846,000 after buying an additional 100,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth $12,437,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $256.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.61. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.04 and a 1 year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STMP. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $1,364,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $27,905,586 in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

