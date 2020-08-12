Signaturefd LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE VIV opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. Telefonica Brasil SA has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 10.29%. Research analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

