Signaturefd LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the first quarter worth about $8,440,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Bank Ozk by 1,368.8% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 294,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 274,642 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Bank Ozk by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.03%.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

