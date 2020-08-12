Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE ESS opened at $219.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.64. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.54.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.