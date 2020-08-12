Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,018 Shares of ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 489.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS Technologies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 276,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded ChipMOS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of IMOS opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. ChipMOS Technologies Inc – has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $939.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

