Signaturefd LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 750.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $668.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $41.37.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oyster Point Pharma Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

