Signaturefd LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $210,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,921,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,595,342.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $785,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 149,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,987 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKTS stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKTS. BidaskClub downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

