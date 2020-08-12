Silversage Advisors Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Silversage Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of Silversage Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Silversage Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $648,305,000 after purchasing an additional 96,361 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,920 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,537.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.07 and a 200-day moving average of $181.07. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.25 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

