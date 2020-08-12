Stephen Macchiaverna Sells 259 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,344,910.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Macchiaverna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,063 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $630,552.00.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. Freshpet Inc has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 989.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $1,060,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 533.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 31.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 102.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,558,000 after purchasing an additional 106,286 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

