Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Brunswick Put Options (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 923 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 682% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.

Shares of BC opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.93. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,107,000 after acquiring an additional 395,640 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 17.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 259,143 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 2.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,547,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,162,000 after acquiring an additional 109,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 3.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

