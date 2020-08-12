Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 5,379 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 702% compared to the typical daily volume of 671 put options.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In other Hologic news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,860 shares of company stock worth $3,122,970 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $65.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. Hologic has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $73.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

