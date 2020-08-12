Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Surgery Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,120 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,286% compared to the typical daily volume of 153 call options.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 5,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $109,530.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGRY stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 3.49.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.50 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

