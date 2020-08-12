Strs Ohio Acquires 3,900 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 90.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HMS were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of HMS by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HMS by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of HMS by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMSY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

In other HMS news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $864,383.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.54 million. HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. HMS’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

