Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to $61.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SLF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday. Cfra cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

NYSE:SLF opened at $42.48 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

