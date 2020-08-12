Thomas C. Wajnert Purchases 2,000 Shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Stock

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Director Thomas C. Wajnert purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $20,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,244. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LBC opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Luther Burbank Corp has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 27.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 30,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Luther Burbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

