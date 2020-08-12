Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. Timkensteel has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.49. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Timkensteel will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 518,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.