Triton Wealth Management PLLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,643,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,537.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.07. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.25 and a 52 week high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

