Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $40.00 at Guggenheim

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target raised by research analysts at Guggenheim from $37.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UBER. Raymond James started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.97.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $5,157,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,000 shares of company stock worth $7,032,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 139,118 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

