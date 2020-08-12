UBS Group AG Buys 67,343 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,343 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 3.03% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,984,000 after buying an additional 82,594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 461,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 76,257 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 408,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.

