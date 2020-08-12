UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 399.4% in the first quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 373.5% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

