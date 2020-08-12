UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Loews worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at $2,395,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 21.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 21,445 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Loews by 62.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 105,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $3,341,790.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,950,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

