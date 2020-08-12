UBS Group AG Has $8.20 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 179,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $28.44.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

