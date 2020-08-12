UBS Group AG Has $8.47 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAXN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 135,294 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,247.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,340 shares of company stock worth $212,549 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAXN opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $104.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.