UBS Group AG Has $8.51 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,545 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $56.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

