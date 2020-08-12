UBS Group AG Has $8.89 Million Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 141.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,894,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,605,000 after buying an additional 2,281,653 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 30.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,867,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,132,000 after buying an additional 1,364,242 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 37.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,767,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $156,669,000 after buying an additional 1,032,641 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 71.9% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after buying an additional 656,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 66.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,600,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,272,000 after buying an additional 640,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3717 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

