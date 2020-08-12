UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 297.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Barrington Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -199.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.