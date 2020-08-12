UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,405 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at $66,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.92%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

