UBS Group AG Purchases 1,530 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 173.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,329,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,410,000 after buying an additional 7,819,499 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,589,000 after buying an additional 3,606,661 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 106.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,218,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,680,000 after buying an additional 3,206,809 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 30.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,733,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,496,000 after buying an additional 2,525,000 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 75.1% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,120,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after buying an additional 1,338,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Store Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Store Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In related news, CEO Christopher H. Volk acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $99,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 519,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,818.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

