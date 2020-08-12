UBS Group AG Purchases 300,750 Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 2,252.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,750 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.07% of Arch Coal worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Arch Coal during the first quarter worth $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 53.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the first quarter valued at $272,000.

ARCH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

ARCH stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. Arch Coal Inc has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $89.42.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.27 million. Arch Coal had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Hamill acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Coal Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

