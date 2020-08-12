UBS Group AG Purchases 666 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of CoreSite Realty worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 654.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,574,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,029,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,364,000 after buying an additional 144,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,168,000 after buying an additional 52,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,967,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,651,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $121.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.29. CoreSite Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $130.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average of $117.91.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $96,795.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,251,717 shares of company stock valued at $281,447,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

