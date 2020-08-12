UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,312 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.42% of Moelis & Co worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MC. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 40.9% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,309,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,987,000 after buying an additional 961,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,936,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,507,000 after buying an additional 42,523 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,185,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,305,000 after buying an additional 36,698 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the first quarter valued at about $39,311,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 995,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after buying an additional 91,678 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moelis & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 7,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $219,313.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 72,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $2,430,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,525. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MC opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $41.27.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.57 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. Moelis & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

