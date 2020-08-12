UBS Group AG Sells 1,615 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NVR were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Balentine LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in NVR by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NVR by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,650.00.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $3,934.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.05. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,071.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,502.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,326.33.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.