UBS Group AG Sells 38,992 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,992 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Dolby Laboratories worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $983,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $289,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,667 shares of company stock valued at $9,331,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $73.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.16.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.61 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLB. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

