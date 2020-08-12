UBS Group AG Sells 64,482 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,482 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in HD Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HD Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HD Supply by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HDS stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $16,335,809.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.