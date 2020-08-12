UBS Group AG Trims Position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,540 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.50% of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 722.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 2,735.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd during the second quarter worth about $142,000.

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

