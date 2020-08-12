United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $162.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

NYSE:UPS opened at $155.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.92 and a 200-day moving average of $105.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $162.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,643.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 38,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,985 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

